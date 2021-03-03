CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants government hospitals as good as corporate ones

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that services in government hospitals are on par with corporate hospitals and complete the initiative within a specified timelines as there would be no dearth of funds.

During the review meeting on Nadu Nedu (Health) here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on the maintenance of existing hospitals, newly-constructed hospitals and teaching hospitals. If there are any issues related to land acquisition or any other regarding Nadu-Nedu works, the Chief Minister said they should be brought to his notice for immediate solution.

He further directed the officials to ensure that all the government hospitals meet the standards of corporate hospitals in terms of infrastructure, maintenance, cleanliness and strict standards must be adhered to make quality services are available in state-run hospitals. In regard to this, the officials were asked to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for better execution, to provide the best medicine, the best management, the best standards to the poor in government hospitals.

In addition to these, the Chief Minister emphasised maintenance of proper sanitation and a clean environment in the hospitals, right from changing bedsheets to the food being provided in the government hospitals. He told the authorities to prepare SOP on actions to be taken and procedures to be followed for maintaining proper sanitation in hospitals. Similarly, with regard to the hospital infrastructure and staff, he told the officials to recruit the staff needed and maintain the equipment in a proper way. Also, every hospital should have the best management arrangements with an effective mechanism that manages each hospital.

The Chief Minister asked the authorities to bring in experienced professionals in hospital management and said hospital administration and medical services are two different things and added that it should be implemented from village clinics to teaching hospitals.

Reviewing YSR health clinics, the Chief Minister said 10,011 YSR health clinics are being setup in the state, including the renovation of 1,426 old clinics and directed the officials to ensure there would be no problems in these works. He said the construction of clinics should be completed by September.

The officials said that selection process of sites for construction of new primary health centres (PHCs) was completed adding that the renovation works in old PHCs and construction of new ones would be completed by October. The Chief Minister asked them to prepare an action plan to complete renovation works in old PHCs and construction of new PHCs in urban areas very soon and directed the officials to ensure the works will be done on a war footing. The Officials said Nadu-Nedu works in area hospitals and community hospitals would be completed by December.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the works related to construction of medical colleges, multi specialty hospitals and new medical colleges including Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam, and multi-specialty hospitals in tribal areas, etc. He directed the officials to complete the land acquisition and payment for construction of medical colleges and hospitals by March-end. The officials said tender process for construction of new medical colleges would be completed by May 15 and the tender process for the development works in existing medical colleges would be completed by April-end.

Reviewing COVID-19, the officials briefed the Chief Minister on the prevailing situation of COVID across the state. The officials said a total of 9,625 beds are still available in 69 hospitals and they are on high alert.

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP-MSIDC) VC and MD V Vijayarama Raju, Commissioner f health Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna and other officials were present.