CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welfare schemes for downtrodden lauded

Kadapa: Large number of people participated in the huge rally organised to mark the completion Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra three years ago, in Rayachoti town on Friday.

Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy organised the rally in the town and staff of village and ward secretariat volunteers participated in the procession by expressing their gratitude to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of his initiative in providing them employment.

Speaking on the occasion, the government chief Whip lauded the Chief Minister for fulfilling all his promises made in the yatra despite facing serious financial hurdles. Unable to digest the development of state, he said the TDP was trying to create hurdles by filing false cases in the courts. The YSRCP leader appealed to public to extend their support to the government for continuation of welfare schemes. MLC Jakia Khanam and others were present.