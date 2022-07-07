CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's two-day tour in YSR district from today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour Kadapa district for two days starting from July 7. On Thursday, the Chief Minister will be participating in various programmes at Pulivendula and Vempalli.

On the first day, the Chief Minister will be laying the foundation stone for Nutech Biosciences at AP Carl in Pulivendula. Later, he will inaugurate YSR Memorial Park at Vempalli along with the newly constructed buildings of Vempalli Zilla Parishad High School and will interact with the students.

On the following day, the Chief Minister will visit YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya and pay homage to his father and former chief minister Rajashekar Reddy. Later, he will return to Vijayawada and take part in the YSRCP plenary meeting near Nagarjuna University.