CM YS Jagan orders focus on left main canal of Polavaram

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the irrigation officials to pay attention towards works on the left main canal of Polavaram, Veligonda, Vamsadhara and Owk projects. He was reviewing the progress of works on the Polavaram project.

Officials told the Chief Minister that sand filling and vibro-compaction work at Gap 1 of ECRF dam has been completed and similar work at Gap 2 was in progress. They informed that the experts’ committee of the Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti has inspected the cracks in the guide bund and said the cracks could have been the result of the changes in the nature of the soil. On the suggestion of the committee, cracks are being filled up and the committee has agreed to make final recommendations after detailed analysis.

The Chief Minister was informed that the Union Finance Ministry has agreed to release Rs 12,911.15 crore for completing Phase -1 of the Polavaram Project and various ministries are preparing a Cabinet note for approval.

While 12,658 displaced families have been shifted to the R&R colonies, efforts are on to shift the remaining 8,288 families, they said. Reviewing the progress of Veligonda, Vamsadhara and Avuku projects, the Chief Minister suggested that officials should formulate an action plan to expedite the construction of priority projects by reviewing them once in a fortnight.

The second tunnel of Owk project has been completed and the lining work is in final stages and arrangements are being made for launch in August for diverting 20,000 cusecs of Krishna flood waters to Rayalaseema. About 92.14 percent works of the second tunnel head regulator of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project would be completed by August, they said.

The works relating to Gottipadu dam, Kakarla dam, Tigaleru approach channel, Tigaleru head regulator and eastern main canal head regulator which are part of the Veligonda project are also in the final stage, they said.



He asked them to complete the remaining works at the earliest so that water can be released.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of Thotapalli Barrage, Mahendra Tanaya reservoir and Tarakarama Theertha Sagar works and instructed the officials to expedite the lift irrigation scheme that brings water to the Hiramandalam reservoir from the Gotta barrage.