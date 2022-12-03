CM YS Jagan orders help to 4-yr-old who needs liver transplant

Kadapa ( YSR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity once again by coming to the rescue of a 4-year-old boy who needs liver transplantation.

One Yugandhar Reddy, son of Diwakar Reddy of Chigicherla village under Dharmavaram mandal in Ananthapur district has been suffering from chronic liver ailment with liver.

They approached Saint John Hospital in Bangalore where the doctors told them that the boy needed liver transportation which costs lakhs of rupees.

In these circumstances, the boy's parents approached Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy who brought them to the venue where the Chief Minister participated in various developmental programme at Parnapalle village of Lingala mandal on

Friday.

Responding to their plea, the CM directed YSR district collector V Vijaya Rama Raju to provide medical support to the victim whatever the cost.