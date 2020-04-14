CM YS Jagan pays tribute to Babasaheb Dr Br Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Andhra Pradesh: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar the creator of the constitution on the occasion of the birth anniversary on Tuesday, April 14. He hailed Ambedkar stating him to be the visionaries of the Indian society. "For decades, Ambedkar was known as the undisputed superpower of the country's social, political and economic policies. I pay my tributes to the father of the constitution, and the leader of the depressed classes who doesn't have death," CM Jagan tweeted.





On the other hand, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy also paid tribute to Babasaheb stating him to be the great man that country has ever produced.





Ambedkar is a jurist, economist, politician as well as social reformer who was born on April 14, 1891. He dedicated his life to achieve equality and respect for Dalits and untouchables in society. The father of the constitution completed his studies at Columbia University and the London School of Economics. He served as the first law and justice minister of Independent India. Dr B R Ambedkar was born in Madhya Pradesh was Mhow, a small cantonment in the Indore district, which was later named Dr Ambedkar Nagar in 2003 by an initiative of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.