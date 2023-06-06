CM YS Jagan pitches for support to MSMEs

Vijayawada: Emphasising on the crucial role played by micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) in the growth of economies, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to extend all possible help to them by handholding from manufacturing to marketing their products globally.

At a review held on Monday on the implementation of MoUs signed at the GIS (Global Investors Summit) 23, the Chief Minister told them to identify the products having global demand, state-of-the-art technology needed for the small enterprises to produce such products and the ways to market them by tie-ups with MNCs.

He instructed them to formulate an action plan to provide a separate wing for MSMEs in the industries department at the secretary level and extend the required technology so that they could play key role in the state economy. “You should work with the aim of exporting wide range of products to several countries,” he told them, suggesting that necessary skills also should be developed among the youth for the purpose.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of the 387 MoUs signed at the GIS, 100 MoUs were signed by the trade and industry department while 13 MoUs were translated into action bringing in Rs 2,739 crore investments and creating employment for 6,858 people.

When the officials told him that 38 companies would begin their work in the state before January 2024 and 30 other companies before March 2024, he told them to ensure that all companies which signed MoUs would begin work by February 2024.

The Chief Minister was informed that out of the 25 MoUs signed on energy projects, eight projects were awaiting SIPB clearance while DPRs are getting ready for another eight projects and works on four projects would be commencing soon.

Of the 20 MoUs signed on energy projects prior to the GIS-23, officials said that works on six projects would commence soon while DPRs are ready for 11 projects. These projects will bring Rs 8.85 lakh crore investments resulting in employment to 1,29,650 persons, they explained.

Reviewing the growth of IT industry and investments into the sector, the Chief Minister told the officials to work towards turning Visakhapatnam into IT hub and make it the care of address for IT related industries.

Officials disclosed that 88 MoUs worth Rs. 44,963 crore were signed on IT and its related projects. Out of this, investments worth Rs. 38,573crore have already come and the companies are about to start their operations.

The Chief Minister said that officials should work towards translating the MoUs signed on food processing projects into action at the earliest to help the tomato and onion growers by establishing processing units. He also reviewed the flow of investment into animal husbandry and tourism sectors for which MoUs were signed. They also explained that the state achieved excellent progress with the growth rate reaching 11.43 per cent in 2021-22 from 5.36 per cent in 2019. The exports from the state also went up to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2022-23 from 1.43 lakh crore in 2021-22.

IT and Industries minister G Amarnath, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretaries R Karikal Valaven (industries and commerce), K Vijayanand (energy), Dr Rajat Bhargava (revenue) and Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (agriculture) and other senior officials were present.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to inspect Polavaram project works today

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inspect progress of Polavaram project works on Tuesday, June 6. Later, the CM will conduct a review with project officials. The Chief Minister’s visit to Polavaram comes in the wake of Central govt giving nod to release funds for Polavaram project. The CM will leave for Polavaram project at 9.30 am and after inspection and review, return to camp office at Tadepalli in the afternoon.