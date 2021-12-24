CM YS Jagan promises all-round development of home dist

Kadapa: While stressing on his commitment to all round development of Kadapa district, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would remain grateful to the people of the district as they kept him in their hearts, blessed him as their brother, son, grandson since the beginning of his political career.

Addressing a huge public meeting after laying foundation for various developmental works worth Rs 515 crore at Proddaturu in the district on Thursday, he said that only with the grace of Almighty and blessings of people he was able to occupy higher position and an opportunity to serve the state.

He said that government had taken up several developmental projects in Kadapa district worth hundreds of crores even as taking care of welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister said that due to breaches to Annamayya and Pincha projects following recent rains, a number of people and cattle had lost lives. "I am telling these words with heavy heart. Though I can't bring them back, but I am committed for all round development of their families," he said.

He said the State Government had provided Rs 326 crore through direct benefit transfers in the last 30 months through various schemes without any involvement of middlemen in the Proddutur constituency.

Under the housing programme, house sites were sanctioned to 22,212 people, of which 10,820 houses were already in construction. He said the government didn't back off from providing house sites, even though there was no government land, instead, but acquired private land by spending over Rs 200 crore and handed it over to the beneficiaries. He said the government was speeding up the housing project by resolving various court cases.

The Chief Minister said that the government sanctioned Rs 119 crore for constructing a new pipeline of 171 km to supply drinking water, where each person could get almost 135 litre drinking water every day. He said that the existing pipeline was laid 52 years back and was in a dilapidated condition. Similarly, at a cost of Rs 163 crore, a five-channelled drainage system was being modernised with concrete cement drains at a stretch of 8.87 km and a new sewerage treatment plant had been sanctioned.

He announced that a high-level bridge on the Penna river would be constructed at an expenditure of Rs 53 crore, which would help in speeding up the projects like Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant, steel plant and housing colonies. He said that at an expenditure of Rs 4.5 crore Proddatur bus station would be revamped with nine platforms, dormitories, toilets, and all modern infrastructure facilities. He also sanctioned Rs 50.9 crore to develop a new vegetable market with modern infrastructure facilities in an area of 2.3 acres.

The Chief Minister also announced to develop the degree college by sanctioning Rs 24 crore and the government engineering college at Rs 66 crore. A sanction of Rs 15 crore for other development works like CC roads, RO plants, parks which brings a new vibe to Proddatur was also made. He said a petrol bunk had been sanctioned to Proddutur Municipality to increase its revenue. He also announced to set up an Urdu Degree college and construct Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, in-charge minister A Suresh, industries Minister M Goutham Reddy, ZP chairman A Amarnath Reddy, Proddaturu MLA Siva Prasad Reddy, collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and others were present.