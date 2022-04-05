CM YS Jagan requests credit relaxation

New Delhi: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday sought credit relaxation to AP due to the financial loss the state suffered due to Covid-19 in addition to the loss due to bifurcation, etc.,

Among other issues discussed were Kadapa steel plant, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act and arrears due from Telangana discoms to the state.

The Chief Minister while seeking approval of Polavaram revised estimates, requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates and said Rs 31,118 crore needed to be spent on the project of which Rs 8,590 crore was for construction and Rs 22,598 crore for rehabilitation. He also requested the Prime Minister to clear the bills in toto.

The Chief Minister said there was inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under NFSA (National Food Security Act), and large number of needy persons were uncovered. He said while the state government was providing ration to 1.45 crore families, only 0.89 crore families are receiving ration from the Central government.

He urged the Prime Minister to renew the approvals of the site clearances for greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.

He urged the Prime Minister to give approvals to allot beach sand minerals to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation in 16 places. He also sought approval for setting up another 12 teaching hospitals in the state.

He said the state government has spent Rs 32,625.25 crore towards pending bills during bifurcation and as a part of implementation of X Wage Commission recommendations and urged the Prime Minister to fill the revenue deficit.

The Chief Minister said an amount of Rs 6,455.76 crore was receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGenco) from the Telangana state distribution utilities and Telangana discoms and requested the Prime Minister to direct the authorities concerned to settle these dues at the earliest.

Later, the Chief Minister called on the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.