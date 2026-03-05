  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikaramarka's son wedding held grandly in Hyderabad

  • Created On:  5 March 2026 5:17 PM IST
Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikaramarkas son wedding held grandly in Hyderabad
X

The wedding of Surya Vikramaditya, son of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and Sakshi was held with great splendour in Hyderabad. Prominent film stars including Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj, as well as Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds. Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's son wedding held grandly Hyderabad

The wedding of Surya Vikramaditya, son of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and Sakshi was held with great splendour in Hyderabad. Prominent film stars including Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj, as well as Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.

Tags

Bhatti VikramarkaChiranjeeviPrakash RajJishnu Dev VarmaHyderabad Wedding Ceremony
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 Launch Amid User Backlash Over US Military AI Deal

OpenAI hints GPT-5.4 will arrive sooner than expected, featuring huge context windows and advanced reasoning amid backlash over the Pentagon deal.

OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 Launch Amid User Backlash Over US Military AI Deal

National News

More
Share it
X