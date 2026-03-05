Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikaramarka's son wedding held grandly in Hyderabad

The wedding of Surya Vikramaditya, son of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and Sakshi was held with great splendour in Hyderabad. Prominent film stars including Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj, as well as Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds. Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's son wedding held grandly Hyderabad

