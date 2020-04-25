CM YS Jagan reviews Nadu-Nedu programme in AP schools

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts review meeting over Nadu-Nedu programme at CM camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday.

The State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, and other officials have participated in the meeting, where CM ordered the officials to complete the works by June.

During the meeting, the officials said that they have already completed the tender process for furniture and chalkboard in the schools and soon tenders will be called for remaining issues.

With the reverse tendering for 72,596 green chalkboards, the government has saved nearly Rs 5.07 crores, Officials said. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan has examined the samples of uniforms and school bags.







