CM YS Jagan reviews on cold storages, says govt's aim is to help farmers in state

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review at his camp office on the construction of warehouses and cold storages. Speaking in a video conference with PM Kisan CEO, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Mission Director Vivek Agarwal. Vivek Agarwal briefed the Chief Minister on the details of the recently announced Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) by the Central Government. He said that he would cooperate with the state in all possible ways. The review meeting was attended by Special Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah, Chief Secretary to the Ministry of Finance SS Rawat, Commissioner of Marketing Pradyumna and several senior officials from the Ministries of Agriculture, Marketing and Finance.

While CM YS Jagan said that they have set up Village secretariats have been set up in every village with 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras As (RBKs) across the state that will solve every problem related to farmers. It was revealed that quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides will be provided confirmed by the government which will be delivered within 48 hours of ordering at the kiosk. As well as e-crop‌.

"Revenue Assistant and Agriculture Assistants in the Village Secretariat do the e-cropping together. They record the complete details of the crop and also tag the geo location. If anyone says that the loans did not come, we will take immediate action and provide insurance cover. We will announce the minimum discounted prices through RBKs. If prices fall in the market, we will immediately intervene in marketing (MIS), "he said. The CM said that steps would be taken to ensure affordable prices for farmers' production for which a special platform would also be brought in. Apart from that, Janata Bazaars will be brought in the villages.

"We are setting up godowns and storage facilities in every village cold storages in the zones clusters to the extent required at every constituency. We will set up food processing units for processing of crops like tomato, sugar, maize, mango, banana etc," CM said. Jagan Mohan Reddy further added that they have recently signed agreements with Amul and it will help in the growth of the dairy industry. He said that it was good for the downtrodden and the landless poor who could benefit from dairy farming. "We are imparting the best management practices in agriculture to the farmers through RBKs," Jagan opined.

Vivek Agarwal said that it is very important to provide facilities along with subsidies to farmers. He said the Chief Minister's vision would benefit the farmers.