CM YS Jagan reviews on housing scheme, plans to distribute houses to 30 lakh poor

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing to distribute house site pattas to 30 lakh eligible poor across the state. As part of this, CM Jagan conducted review over the issue. He said that the scheme would create history in the state and directed the district collectors need to focus on the matter.

He said that as many as 62,000 acres have already been collected for the houses where an amount of Rs 7,500 crore has been spent on the purchase of private lands accumulating to 20,000 crore for the scheme. CM asserted that in the last five years of the TDP government, 3.5 lakh houses were built for the poor, which were still pending in halfway leaving 1300 crores arrears burden on the government.

"The government is planning to provide house site pattas to 20 per cent of the population in AP and preparing to build 15 lakh houses, which shall be started within a month," said CM Jagan. Meanwhile, the Jagan government has postponed the distribution of the house site pattas to August 15 due to coronavirus.