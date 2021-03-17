CM YS Jagan to finalise GMC Mayor’s name today

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may finalise the name for Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor's post in a day or two. The election for the Mayor is slated for March 18.

The YSRCP bagged 44 wards out of 57 in the prestigious GMC in the capital region. YSRCP corporators Kavati Manohar Naidu, and Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi are in the race for the prestigious the Mayor's post.

The Chief Minister is likely to give chance to two and half year's term to each for Mayor's post. He had already taken feedback from Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju and other party leaders. After returning from Tirumala, he is expected to announce name of the candidate for Mayor's post in GMC.

Kavati Manohar Naidu and Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi are lobbying their best to get first two and half year's term through their godfathers. Both leaders are saying that they will abide by the party high command's decision. Similarly, the Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee Chairman will also be decided.

Earlier, Dr Kolli Sarada and Chukka Yesuratnam were directly elected as Mayors on the TDP tickets. Kanna Nagaraju and Rayapti Mohana Sai Krishna were elected on Congress tickets and worked as Mayor each two and half years from 2005 to 2010.