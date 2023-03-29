  • Menu
CM YS Jagan to leave for Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Delhi at 2 pm today. The CM is likely to meet Prime Minister.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Delhi at 2 pm today. The CM is likely to meet Prime Minister.

However, the officials are yet to finalise the appointments of those whom CM is going to meet.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan, who met the Prime Minister on 17th of this month, going to Delhi for the second time in two weeks has become a matter of discussion.

