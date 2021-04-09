Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan to present awards to volunteers on April 12

Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, Krishna District Collector A MD Imtiaz and other officials inspecting the arrangements for Chief Minister’s programme a resorts in Poranki near Vijayawada on Friday
x

Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, Krishna District Collector A MD Imtiaz and other officials inspecting the arrangements for Chief Minister’s programme a resorts in Poranki near Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

  • The programme will be held at Murali Resorts at Poranki near Vijayawada
  • Village and Ward Secretariats Department Principal Secretary Ajay Jain along with district officials inspects arrangements
  • Says 2,400 invitees will attend the programme where Covid guidelines will be followed

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch award presentation to best volunteers at Murali Resorts in Poranki village near Vijayawada on April 12, according to Ajay Jain, principal secretary, village and ward secretariats department.

Ajay Jain inspected the arrangements at the awards presentation venue along with district collector A Md Intiaz and Vijayawada commissioner of police B Srinivasulu on

Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Jain said that the state government had decided to felicitate the best volunteers in the state in all the constituencies and the Chief Minister will formally launch the programme at Poranki. He said Seva Vajra, Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra awards will be presented to volunteers based on their performance. He said MLAs and officials will participate in the programme.

Krishna district collector Imtiaz said that necessary arrangements have been made at awards presentation venue. As many as 2,400 invitees will attend the event.

He said as per Covid guidelines, masks and sanitisers will be supplies and thermal screening will be arranged.

Joint collector (revenue) K Madhavilata, sub-collector H M Dhyana Chandra, village and ward secretariat department additional commissioner Somanarayana and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X