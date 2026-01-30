CWC discusses river water disputes between Telugu States

A committee formed to address river water disputes between the Telugu states convened at the Central Water Commission (CWC) office. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Water Resources) established this committee on 2 February to resolve ongoing water conflicts.

The meeting, chaired by the CWC Chairman, was attended by CWC officials, chairmen of KRMB, GRMB, and NWDA, the Chief Engineer of the CWC, and officials from both Telugu states. This marked the first session of the committee to discuss water allocation, issues, and disputes.