Apple’s New AI Bet Could Let Future iPhones Read Your Lips and Whispered Words

Apple may soon make talking to your iPhone feel almost effortless — even if you barely speak at all. In a move that signals its growing focus on artificial intelligence, the company has acquired Israeli AI startup Q.ai, a firm known for combining audio engineering with advanced imaging technology. While Apple confirmed the purchase on Thursday, it did not reveal the deal’s value. Reports from Reuters and other sources suggest the acquisition could be worth between $1.6 billion and $2 billion, making it one of Apple’s largest buys since Beats.

Q.ai has built its reputation around improving how devices process sound in real-world environments. Its tools help clean up background noise, detect soft speech, and enhance audio clarity in challenging situations. But what truly sets the company apart is its research into facial micromovement detection — technology that can interpret the tiny, nearly invisible movements of facial skin when someone mouths or whispers words.

In practice, this could allow future Apple devices to understand what a user is saying even when their voice is extremely faint or not audible at all. The startup filed a patent last year detailing how these “facial skin micromovements” could be used not just to recognize speech, but also to identify individuals and estimate emotional or physical signals such as heart rate and breathing patterns.

Although Apple hasn’t revealed how it plans to integrate this technology, the acquisition aligns with its broader strategy of embedding AI deeper into everyday products. The company has already introduced features like real-time language translation in AirPods and smarter adaptive audio experiences. Adding facial-based speech recognition could take that convenience to a new level, especially in noisy environments or situations where speaking aloud isn’t practical.

Beyond the iPhone, the technology may play a bigger role in Apple’s expanding hardware ecosystem. Devices like the Vision Pro headset, which prioritize hands-free interaction, could benefit from subtle facial inputs instead of traditional voice commands. This would make controlling apps or navigating interfaces more seamless and discreet.

The entire Q.ai team, about 100 employees, will join Apple as part of the deal. That includes CEO Aviad Maizels and co-founders Yonatan Wexler and Avi Barliya. For Maizels, this isn’t the first collaboration with Apple. He previously sold PrimeSense to the company in 2013, a move that eventually helped shape Face ID technology.

In a statement, Maizels said joining Apple opens new possibilities for expanding the work Q.ai has done and bringing it to a much wider audience. Apple’s hardware chief Johny Srouji described Q.ai as a company doing creative work at the intersection of imaging and machine learning and said Apple is excited about what lies ahead.

As tech giants like Apple, Google, and Meta race to redefine AI-powered hardware, this acquisition shows Apple is quietly strengthening its edge. If successful, your next iPhone might not just hear you — it could understand you without a single spoken word.