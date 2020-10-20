CM YS Jagan to present Pattu Vastralu to Goddess Durga tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastralu to the Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam, on Indrakeeladri on Wednesday on the Mulanakshatram Day.

As part of the State festival, Dasara celebrations are being held for nine days from October 17.

Jagan will visit the temple in the afternoon and will present the silk robes to the goddess as part of the tradition. The presiding deity will be attired as Sri Saraswati Devi on that day.

District Collector Md Imtiaz and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu visited the temple on Monday and inspected the arrangements for the visit of the CM.

The Commissioner of Police later interacting with the media said the instructions were issued to beef up the security in and around the temple. He said that elaborate bandobust will be made and the staff was asked to follow Covid guidelines very strictly.