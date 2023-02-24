CM YS Jagan urged to sanction water grid

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): MLA Jakkampudi Raja appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to sanction a water grid with an allocation of Rs 215 crore to mitigate water woes of the villages. He presented a memorandum to the CM on various issues related to the development of his constituency, at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

MLA Raja disclosed the details of the memorandum to the media on Thursday. He stated that the mission is to provide plenty of Godavari water to all the villages that depend on bore water and are suffering from thirst despite being close to Godavari river. As part of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, work is being done to supply fresh water to some villages through pipelines at a cost of Rs 65 crore. He said the water grid scheme will help to provide Godavari water to all the remaining villages in the constituency. The main purpose of the water grid scheme is to distribute Godavari water to freshwater ponds. Godavari water supplied to ponds will be purified and supplied to the people as drinking water through taps.

The MLA said that the Chief Minister responded positively to their request for sanctioning this water grid scheme as soon as possible. He appealed to the CM to upgrade Seethanagaram Primary Health Centre (PHC) to a 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) and to resolve the land registration issue in Korukonda village. He explained that as hundreds of acres have been included in the prohibited list in Korukonda, land registrations have been stopped for a long time and the people are facing severe difficulties. The MLA appealed to the CM to grant a lift irrigation scheme as the farmers of Gadarada, Narasapuram, Kanupuru, and Rajavaram villages are facing severe difficulties due to a lack of irrigation water.