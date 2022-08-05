CM YS Jagan wants e-crop registrations completed by Sept 1st week

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed on providing quality seeds to the farmers and directed the officials to complete 100 per cent e-crop registrations to maximise the benefits for farmers.

During a review on agriculture department here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to test the quality of the seeds regularly, which are being supplied to the farmers. Also, he told them to ensure that there are no errors in providing seeds and fertilisers to the farmers and asked them to look into the issue carefully.

The officials informed him that there are sufficient reserves of fertilisers and they are being provided to farmers through RBKs. He asked the officials to take daily updates regarding the supply of seeds, fertilisers and the prices of agri products from agriculture assistants in RBKs. Reviewing e-cropping, he ordered the authorities to complete 100 per cent e-cropping by the first week of September, without any errors.

He told them to closely monitor the process on a daily basis and issue both physical and digital receipts after e-cropping. Also, he asked them to correct if there are any mistakes on the web land. Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take appropriate measures to provide maximum benefit to the farmers, as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is partnered with YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

The Chief Minister also discussed the use of drones in agriculture with the officials and asked them to prepare master trainers for providing training on the usage, maintenance, and repair of drones. He directed the officials to provide training on the use of drones to the ITI or polytechnic students selecting one college from each constituency.

Discussing various other issues related to agriculture, he instructed the officials to ensure that every kiosk in RBK was in working condition with a proper internet connection and told them to take necessary measures to make them function effectively. He asked the officials to chart out plans for providing more types of equipment under the YSR Yantraseva Scheme.

Meanwhile, the officials briefed the Chief Minister on the preparation for kharif and stated that higher than normal rainfall was recorded across the State, where 16.2 per cent excess rainfall was recorded till August 3. Although the area under cultivation is estimated to be 36.82 lakh hectares in the current kharif season, 18.8 lakh hectares has already been cultivated.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, AP Agri-Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagireddy, Government Advisor (Agriculture) Ambati Krishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special CS for Agriculture Department Poonam Malakondaiah, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Agriculture Commissioner C Harikiran and other officials were present.