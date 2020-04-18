CM YS Jagan's camp office not in red zone, says Guntur District Collector

Day by day Coronavirus positive cases are raising in Andhra Pradesh. In these conditions, the state government is strictly implementing lockdown as a precautionary measure to break the chain of the virus. So far, a total of 603 Corona positive cases were reported across the state, where Guntur district stands in the second place with 126 cases.

However, a Coronavirus positive case was reported at Dolas Nagar in Tadepalli, which is close to CM YS Jagan's residence cum camp office. With this, CM camp office was in the news headlines since Friday that the area is now under the red zone. Responding on this news, Guntur district Collector has given clarity.

He said if there are four Corona positive cases reported in a particular area, then it will be identified as a red zone. Collector thrashed out the news and clarified that CM YS Jagan's camp office is not under the red zone.