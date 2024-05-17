Eluru: DRO Pushpamani reviews arrangements for SSC, Inter ASE

Eluru: DISTRICT Revenue Officer (DRO) D Pushpamani organised a review meeting with officials of the Education Department, Police, Electricity, Medical Department, Municipal, RTC, Medical, Postal etc., and district committee members of Intermediate and 10th Public Examinations at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials of concerned departments to make foolproof arrangements for the successful conduct of Intermediate and Class 10 Advance Supplementary Public Examinations.

Intermediate supplementary examinations in the district will be held from May 24 to June 1. Inter first year exam will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Inter second year from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 27 examination centres have been set up in the district, in which a total of 12,797 students for the first and second year will appear for the examination.

7,744 students under General and 920 under Vocational, a total of 8,664 students will attend the first year and 3,209 students under General and 924 under Vocational totalling 4,133 students will attend the second year.

She said that the Ethics and Human Values exam will be held on June 6 and the Environmental Education exam will be held on June 7.

A total of 12,797 students will attend at 124 centres from 10 am to 1 pm. Intermediate students must write these exams. Theory tests will be conducted at 27 centres. Government, aided, private, unaided and high schools have been selected for conducting these exams.

Class 10 Advance Supplementary Examinations will be held from May 24 to June 3 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. A total of 11,533 students will appear for these examinations, out of which 6,970 are boys and 6,970 are girls. She said that 50 examination centres have been set up in the district to conduct these examinations.

DRO D Pushpamani said that CCTV cameras should be installed in every examination centre and continuous monitoring should be done. Students appearing for the examination are advised to reach the examination centres one hour before the examination time. Students are advised to carry the identity card along with the hall-ticket. The officials should ensure that uninterrupted power supply and special arrangements be made for disabled persons. The concerned authorities are advised to take action to ensure that mobile phones, calculators, iPad, Bluetooth, Pager or other electronic devices capable of intranet programming are not allowed in the examination centre.

She also directed them to provide infrastructure at examination centres and set up medical camps.

Section 144 will be in force at the examination centres on the dates of the examinations and ordered to close the computer centres and Xerox centres in their surrounding areas. To conduct the examinations peacefully, the police officers and staff should make full security arrangements.

Where there is a shortage of invigilators, invigilators are coordinated with the concerned Mandal Education Department officials. The RTC officials were advised to reschedule the bus timings according to the examination timings and run the buses so that the students do not face any difficulties on the examination days.