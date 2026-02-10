CMRF cheques distributed to 87 beneficiaries

Alur: The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques were distributed to beneficiaries at the R&B Guest House premises in Alur of Kurnool district on Monday.

The programme was attended by Alur TDP In-charge Vaikuntham Jyothi and State Executive Secretary Shiva Prasad as chief guests. Vaikuntham Jyothi personally handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries during the event.

Addressing the occasion, Vaikuntham Jyothi stated that cheques amounting to Rs 49,14,467 were distributed to 87 beneficiaries from six mandals in the Alur constituency.

She explained that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is aimed at providing financial assistance to poor patients who had to spend their own money on medical treatment for ailments not covered under the Arogyasri scheme. She credited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for extending this crucial support to the poor across the state.

She further remarked that unlike the previous YSR government, where relief was allegedly confined to party workers, the present TDP government is providing assistance to the needy irrespective of party affiliation, in line with the vision of Naidu.

Vaikuntham Jyothi announced that cheques would soon be distributed to another 60 beneficiaries and expressed happiness over the unprecedented scale of assistance in the constituency.

She acknowledged the efforts of party leaders and cadre in facilitating the process and conveyed special gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of the Alur constituency. A large number of TDP leaders and workers participated in the programme.