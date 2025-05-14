CMRF provides healthcare Security: Tourism Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) is ensuring extensive healthcare security for the poor.

On Tuesday, at his camp office in Nidadavolu, the minister distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 19, 18, 415 to 23 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh mentioned that so far, CMRF cheques and LOCs worth Rs 1, 16, 53, 394 have been distributed to 91 beneficiaries in the constituency.

He highlighted that Rs 5 lakh financial assistance has been provided to the families of those who lost their lives due to a recent electric shock incident, with support from the concerned department. In addition, Rs 1.50 lakh was granted to farmers of Mortha village in Undrajavaram mandal who lost their livestock.

The minister said that CMRF has become a blessing for many poor families struggling to afford medical treatment. He stated that through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, countless underprivileged individuals across the state are being saved.

Noting the state government’s commitment to healthcare, he said that through the NTR Arogyasri scheme, the coalition government is providing up to Rs 25 lakh in medical assistance to poor families below the poverty line. He further stated that 730 hospitals have been empanelled under NTR health services in the state, offering 3,257 medical services free of cost.

Shavukaru Poorna (Samisragudem), Muppidi Gangaraju (Samisragudem), Olipalli Srinivas (YSR Colony), Darlanka Prasad (YSR Colony), Sanku Seshamani (Pandalaparru), Sali Yesuraju (Tallapalem), Kakarlamohan (Lingampalli), Pantula Nagamani (Koramamidi), Katta Krishna (Subbarajupeta), and Sali Nagaraju (Pandalaparru) and others are among who received the CMRF cheques.