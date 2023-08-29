CM’s Nidadavolu visit postponed

Rajamahendravaram: Despite reviews of the higher officials and arrangements being made at field level, there is still suspense over the date of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Nidadavolu visit.



On this occasion, the officials are recalling that the date of the CM’s Kovvur tour was also postponed four times this year. The district officials had received information that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nidadavolu on August 30. District Joint Collector N Tej Bharat also held a review with the officials of various departments regarding the arrangements for this visit. Arrangements for a roadshow and public meeting have also started in Nidadavolu. But the latest information suggests that the Chief Minister is not coming on August 30.

In fact, the State-level Kapu Nestham meeting was scheduled on August 21 in Nidadavolu, but the meeting was postponed. After getting information that the Chief Minister would come on August 30, the officials started making arrangements. But now it has been postponed again. It is expected that this meeting will be adjourned to September 1. But the official information is yet to come.

In the meantime, the district officials have received information that the Chief Minister will lay foundation stone for the expansion unit of a spinning mill in Khandavalli of Peravali mandal in the East Godavari district virtually on August 31.

On this occasion, Joint Collector Tej Bharat, Kovvur RDO Mallibabu, and Nidadavolu Tahsildar Rajarajeswari inspected the arrangements in the mill. In this background, there are also doubts about the CM’s arrival on August 30. The district administration is waiting for official information.

The CM is also scheduled to attend the wedding of Jaggampet MLA Jyotula Chittibabu’s daughter in Rajahmundry on August 30. At first, it was mentioned that the CM would come to Rajahmundry after the Nidadavolu tour. Now that Nidadavolu’s visit has been postponed, the party leaders think that the CM will come directly to Rajahmundry.