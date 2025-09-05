CNS goes around naval exhibits, heritage artefacts at NMHC

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the NMHC on September 3, a visit to key naval exhibits and heritage artefacts, a review of construction progress, interaction with project stakeholders, and a visit to the Varuna Naval Complex.

Reaffirming the Indian Navy’s connection to India’s rich maritime heritage, the CNS visited the historic archaeological site at Lothal.

The NMHC at Lothal is a landmark project being developed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, with the support of the Government of Gujarat and contribution of the Indian Navy. Spread

over 400 acres, it will be one of the largest maritime museums in the world. The project aims to showcase India’s rich seafaring legacy and its naval evolution, with immersive galleries including one dedicated to the evolution of the Indian Navy. As part of the visit, the CNS was given a walkthrough tour of the warship Nishank, the IL-38 SD maritime reconnaissance aircraft, naval helicopters including the UH-3H, deck-based fighter aircraft Sea Harrier, and a range of naval artefacts such as AK-176 GM, 4.5-inch GM, ZIF 101 SAM Launcher.

The CNS was briefed by RAdm Sathish Vasudev, Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area, along with Cdr Ranjot Singh, Officer-in-Charge, NMHC Lothal, on the progress of Phase 1A, which is expected to be completed by the year end.

The newly constructed Varuna Naval Complex built by the Indian Navy as an administrative and residential facility at the NMHC site was paid a visit by the CNS. The Naval personnel stationed there will closely monitor the project’s progress and maintain the Naval artefacts. Further, he met with the senior officials associated with the ongoing project including Commodore Doraibabu, Deputy Director, Maritime Heritage Society (MHS), and representatives of Indian Ports Rail and Ropeways Corporation Limited (IPRCL) and Tata Projects Limited.

Later, the CNS visited the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) site which is renowned for its ancient dockyard, bead workshops, and maritime trade links with Mesopotamia and Egypt dating back to nearly 4,000 years.

Describing NMHC as a ‘living testimony to India’s maritime past, present, and future’, CNS commended the synergy between the navy and stakeholders, praised their efforts, and encouraged the team to maintain momentum.