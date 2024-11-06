Coalition Government Has No Conflicts, Says Minister Narayana

KAKINADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana acknowledged that minor issues can arise when running a coalition government with three parties. He said that these would be resolved through discussions and coordination. Speaking in Kakinada on Tuesday, where he visited for the first time after taking charge as the district in-charge minister, he mentioned that he did not hold any official reviews due to the MLC election code in effect. Instead, he addressed a coordination meeting with leaders from TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP.

Later, when media representatives asked about Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s comments criticizing the government on public safety, Narayana responded by stressing that there were no conflicts or differences within the coalition parties. He also committed to visiting Kakinada three times a month as the in-charge minister, stating he would work to resolve all issues. He mentioned efforts are underway to organize pending municipal and corporation elections and encouraged leaders to focus on enrolling voters for the Graduate MLC elections.

Narayana told that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had instructed him to prioritize coordination among coalition parties and address public issues in the district. He noted that the district’s MLAs and in-charges primarily discussed their constituency development in the meeting. Narayana criticized the previous government under former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging it had left the state treasury with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and misused funds meant for local bodies provided by the central government. He claimed that all systems were weakened during the last government.

He praised CM Naidu’s efforts to strengthen the state’s financial system using his vast experience and stated that election promises are gradually being fulfilled. He promised that construction work on Amaravati would be completed in three years, and clarified that Amaravati was declared the state capital through a resolution passed in the Assembly in 2014 and communicated to the central government, which had also confirmed this in Parliament.