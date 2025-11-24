Coalition govt attracting investments: Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar along with Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar laid foundation stone for CC roads and other development works at Medikonduru and Gundlapalem villages on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar extended his greetings to farmers, people of Gundlapalem, and those who welcomed coalition government with exceptional respect. He said Gundlapalem stands as an example of how development flourishes when people think beyond politics and elect capable leaders.

He appreciated Pamulapati Krishnayya for taking personal responsibility and contributing from his own resources for village development even before receiving pending bills. He assured that the issues of the village would be taken up with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and that more development works will be sanctioned.

He said that the hardships of cotton farmers are being reviewed closely, and the coalition government is committed to ensuring justice for tenant farmers. He recalled that Prathipadu MLA Ramanjaneyulu and Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar had already highlighted tenant farmers’ issues in the government’s first meeting. He assured that the problems related to the Kondamodu–Perecherla road construction will be taken to the Central Government for resolution. He said that Chief Minister Naidu is committed to rebuilding the economy and attracting large-scale investments.

He noted that unlike the previous regime where no industry showed interest in AP, hundreds of industries are now coming forward under the leadership of Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh. He added that Panchayat Raj employees who once struggled for salaries are now working with pride after the department came under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan. He praised Nara Lokesh for bringing innovative reforms and restoring dignity in the education system. TDP leaders Mallipeddi Ramesh, Narne Srinivas, Pamulapati Sivannarayana, Gundlapalem Sarpanch Pamulapati Venkata Krishnayya were present.