Coalition govt committed to strengthening agriculture sector, asserts Ravindra

Anakapalli: Minister for Mines, Excise and Commercial Taxes Kollu Ravindra said the coalition government is strongly committed to the development of the agricultural sector and farmers’ welfare remains a top priority. Addressing farmers at the ‘Raithanna Meekosam’ programme held on Monday at Venkupalem village in Anakapalli mandal, the Minister stated that the initiative was launched in Gannavaram to highlight various welfare measures implemented for farmers across the state.

Ravindra said that the government has successfully implemented ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme, benefitting nearly 46.83 lakh farmers across Andhra Pradesh. Under the scheme, approximately Rs 9,000 crore was directly credited into farmers’ bank accounts in three phases. Rs 3,174 crore in the first phase, Rs 3,135 crore in the second phase, and Rs 2,600 crore in the third phase, he informed.

The Anakapalli district in-charge Minister informed that Rs 132 crore has been deposited into the accounts of farmers in Anakapalli district alone, emphasising the government’s commitment towards supporting farmers at the grassroots level. A record budget allocation of Rs 53,000 crore has been made for farmers’ welfare and it reflects the government’s dedication to strengthening the agricultural economy, he added. Talking about environmental and health concerns, the minister cautioned that the excessive use of chemicals in agriculture has become a serious threat. He urged farmers and stakeholders to recognise the consequences of chemical dependency in farming practices. Citing the example of Punjab, he noted that several farmers have been affected due to cancer following their prolonged exposure to chemicals and several patients reportedly travelling daily to Delhi for the treatment.

To address this issue, Ravindra said that the government is actively promoting natural farming, which not only safeguards farmers’ health but also enhances soil fertility and sustainable crop productivity.

The Minister also pointed out the growing agricultural potential of Anantapur district, stating that while the Godavari districts were traditionally known as the state’s agricultural backbone, Anantapur is now emerging as a strong competitor due to improved farming practices and irrigation initiatives.

Speaking on irrigation projects, Ravindra stated that the government is working towards completing the Polavaram project by 2027 which will enable abundant irrigation water supply to several regions, including Anakapalli district through the Left Canal.

He also said that during a recent visit to Andhra Pradesh, Bill Gates expressed willingness to provide technical assistance for agricultural development, opening new avenues for technological advancement in farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan explained that the main objective of the ‘Raithanna Meekosam’ programme is to ensure that officials from agriculture and allied departments visit farmers’ homes and spread awareness about modern agricultural practices. She said that natural farming is being actively promoted in the district, and directed agriculture officials to intensify awareness campaigns to encourage farmers to adopt sustainable farming methods across larger areas.

Highlighting the government’s push towards agricultural modernisation, she stated that the government is encouraging mechanisation in farming, and 60 agricultural drones have already been distributed to farmers in the district to assist in precision farming and crop monitoring.

District Agriculture Officer Asha Devi, along with former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, Gavara Corporation chairman Malla Surendra Babu, and several farmers, participated in the programme.