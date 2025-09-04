Coalition govt considers urban development as its top priority

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that the coalition government considers urban development as its top priority.

On Wednesday, the Mayor along with Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and ward corporators laid the foundation stone for several development works worth approximately Rs 13.89 crore in wards 93, 94, and 97. The development works are being funded by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor stressed that the coalition government is continuously striving for the development of the city and is working with a goal of developing every ward under the GVMC limits.

He said that in Krishna Nagar, Durga Nagar, Prahladapuram, Vepagunta, Appalanarasayya Colony, Mutyamaba Colony, Purushottapuram, Jogulamba bus stand, Chanakya Nagar, Kishore Layout, foundation stones were laid for CC roads, drains, culverts, BT roads, crematorium sheds, platforms, retaining walls, and RCC SW drains at a cost of about Rs 13.89 crore. He also informed that plans have been made to gradually develop the rest of the wards. Later, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said that the coalition government is working beyond party affiliation and is committed to developing every ward in the Pendurthi constituency. He further assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh will achieve remarkable progress and 100 per cent of the promises made during elections will be met.

Corporators Raparthi Triveni Prasad, B Srinivasa Rao, Senapati Vasanta, zonal commissioner B Hemavathi, supervising engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers, and several ward administrative secretaries participated in the programme.