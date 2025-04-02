Coalition govt flayed for ‘pursuing’ vendetta politics

Nellore: YSR Congress Party Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chsndrasekhar Reddy has alleged that the TDP-led coliation government has been encouraging vendetta politics by foisting false cases against YSRCP leaders.

In the wake of police registering another case (SC, ST Atrocity) against the YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday, Parvathareddy launched a scathing attack on the coalition government while addressing the media at the party office here on Tuesday.

He said while arguments on quash petition by Kakani were taking place in High Court, the State government deliberately filed SC, ST Atrocity case against him, Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged.

The YSRCP leader has alleged that as part of diversion politics to cover up its failures, the coalition government has brought ‘Quartz Mining’ issue on to the screen.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the State government hatched a conspiracy to implicate the former minister (Kakani) in the quartz mining case.

The police filed case under non-bailable sections against Kakani as he has been regularly exposing the failures of the coalition government.