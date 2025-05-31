Coalition govt harassing farmers for corporate gains: BCY

Nellore: Bode Ramachandra Yadav, Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) party national president, has strongly criticised the coalition government, accusing it of sacrificing fertile agricultural lands for corporate interests under the guise of development projects.

Speaking in Karivedu of Ulavapadu mandal in Kandukur constituency in the district, Yadav alleged that the Indo Solar project is forcibly and coercively acquiring 7,300 acres of farmers’ land. During his visit to the village on Friday, he assured farmers and villagers that the BCY party would stand by them and lead the fight against these actions.

Yadav clarified that neither the BCY party nor the local farmers are against development. However, he emphasised that “destroying green fields by crushing the livelihoods of farmers is not development.” He suggested that the state government should utilize the thousands of acres of vacant government land available across the state for such projects instead.

Ramachandra Yadav recalled that current key leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself, had made serious accusations against the very same Indo Solar Company (previously identified as Shirdi Sai Electrical Company). In a sensational accusation, Yadav claimed that the same company officially submitted electoral bonds worth Rs 40 crore to the TDP on January 12 last year, and allegedly paid an additional Rs 350 crore in bribes. “That’s why a whopping 7,300 acres of land in this region are being freely handed over to that company.”

Ramachandra Yadav issued a ten-day ultimatum to the government to return the farmers’ land. Failing this, he declared that the BCY party is prepared to fight on behalf of the farmers. He assured the villagers of the party’s unwavering support.