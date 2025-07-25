Coastal Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains Amid Cyclonic Storm Alert

The state government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a warning following the formation of a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring heavy rains to the coastal region. Home and Disaster Management Minister Anita chaired a review meeting to assess the current weather situation, involving Disaster Management Agency Managing Director Prakhar Jain and his team.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the cyclonic storm is likely to impact the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, while also moving towards North Odisha and Jharkhand within the next 24 hours. Officials have alerted residents to be vigilant, as heavy rainfall is anticipated in coastal Andhra Pradesh until Sunday, with light to moderate rain expected in the Rayalaseema area.

Forecasts predict rough seas and gusty winds along the coast, reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h. Wave heights are expected to rise between 2.9 and 3.6 metres along the coasts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. Authorities have advised fishermen to refrain from venturing out to sea until Monday.

Emergency preparedness measures have been put in place, with the Minister urging officials to implement preventative strategies in areas susceptible to rain and flash floods. Collectors have been instructed to set up warning signs at identified hazard hotspots, and immediate actions are to be taken to assess canal conditions in collaboration with the Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, and Panchayat Raj departments.

Minister Anita has also been monitoring the situation from the AP Emergency Operation Centre and has encouraged the public to reach out for assistance via the toll-free numbers 112, 1070, and 1800 425 0101.