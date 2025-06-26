  • Menu
Cognizant to establish new IT campus in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Cognizant has announced plans to establish a new IT campus in Visakhapatnam, covering an area of 22 acres in Kapuluppada.

Cognizant has announced plans to establish a new IT campus in Visakhapatnam, covering an area of 22 acres in Kapuluppada. The company revealed this news to 'X', highlighting that the campus aims to generate approximately 8,000 job opportunities.

The roles will primarily focus on artificial intelligence and digital transformation, with operations expected to commence in 2026. Cognizant expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for their assistance in the company's expansion efforts.

"We’re setting up a new state-of-the-art campus in Visakhapatnam! Spread across 22 acres in Kapuluppada, IT Hills, creating 8,000 new jobs, with AI & digital transformation at the core. Operations to begin in early 2026 and completion of the campus’ first phase by early 2029," cognizant tweeted.

