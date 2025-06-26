Cognizant to establish new IT campus in Visakhapatnam

Cognizant has announced plans to establish a new IT campus in Visakhapatnam, covering an area of 22 acres in Kapuluppada. The company revealed this news to 'X', highlighting that the campus aims to generate approximately 8,000 job opportunities.

#CognizantComingToAP Thank you, @imravikumars, for your kind words and for choosing Visakhapatnam as a key hub for @Cognizant’s future! This state-of-the-art campus at Kapuluppada is not just an investment in infrastructure—it's a vote of confidence in the youth of Andhra… https://t.co/tDuXTY4U8C — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) June 26, 2025

The roles will primarily focus on artificial intelligence and digital transformation, with operations expected to commence in 2026. Cognizant expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for their assistance in the company's expansion efforts.

"We’re setting up a new state-of-the-art campus in Visakhapatnam! Spread across 22 acres in Kapuluppada, IT Hills, creating 8,000 new jobs, with AI & digital transformation at the core. Operations to begin in early 2026 and completion of the campus’ first phase by early 2029," cognizant tweeted.