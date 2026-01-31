Cold eases as dry weather forecast for AP and Telangana

The intensity of cold conditions has decreased across the Telugu states, with daytime temperatures rising despite a slight chill during the early morning hours. As temperatures increase later in the day, the weather is turning noticeably warmer. Against this backdrop, the Meteorological Department has issued an update on weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three days, stating that winds blowing from the north-east and east are likely to result in dry weather.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to experience dry weather on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with fog likely at one or two places on Saturday and Sunday. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next five days.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said lower-level winds from the east and south-east will bring dry weather across Telangana on all three days.