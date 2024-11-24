Cold Wave Hits Agency Area, Temperatures Plummets on Ghat Regions

A severe cold wave has swept across the agency area since 4 PM yesterday, with particularly harsh conditions reported in the Paderu Ghat region. The minimum temperatures have dropped significantly, with readings at the Minumuluru Central Coffee Board in Paderu Mandal plummeting to 10 degrees Celsius. The Chintapalli Agricultural Research Station recorded a minimum of 14 degrees, while the Araku Valley Central Coffee Board noted a temperature of 14.1 degrees.

The chilly conditions were further exacerbated by dense fog that engulfed the region until 10 AM today. As temperatures fell, local residents from various walks of life sought warmth around campfires that have sprung up across the area since evening.

The cold has posed additional challenges for communities in the ghat areas, leading to heightened concerns about health and safety as residents navigate the frigid temperatures. Authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the cold.

As the cold wave continues, local communities are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed about weather updates.