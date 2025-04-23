Collaboration key to achieving Viksit Bharat goals ahead of 2047: ICAR Dy DG

Tirupati: Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr Rajbir Singh said that strengthening coordination between agricultural research institutions and universities is crucial to swiftly delivering field-level research outcomes and shaping effective policy.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 8th National Postgraduate Students Conference hosted by Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College under Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University. Dr Singh emphasised the importance of farmer participation in agricultural research, suggesting that research should align with on-ground experiences and resource availability.

He advocated using modern technologies to speed up dissemination of research findings, contributing to national food security.

Supporting the view, Prof Indramani, Vice Chancellor of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, highlighted the need to integrate revolutionary technological changes with agricultural research. Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr R Sharada Jayalakshmi Devi noted that such national conferences enhance students’ awareness of ongoing research, preparing them to tackle real-world challenges in agriculture.

Dr B Palani Muthu, Director of NIFTEM-T, Thanjavur, stressed the importance of value-added products from agricultural waste and the promotion of agri-enterprises.

The event, presided over by Dr AV Ramana, Dean of Postgraduate Studies, featured participation from 762 postgraduate students across India.