Collective efforts called address environmental concerns

Visakhapatnam: National convenor of Jal Biradari, and general secretary of Jana Sena Party Bolisetty Satyanarayana said that environmental revival cannot be achieved by alone. After making a visit to beach stretches here on Tuesday, Satyanarayana stressed that real change must begin at the grassroots level, through collective action from citizens in every village, panchayat, ward and local body. “It should be free from political agendas and driven solely by the commitment to protect the ecology and environment of their respective regions,” he stated.

Drawing inspiration from, Waterman Rajendra Singh, Supreme Court Judge (Retd) Justice Gopala Gowda, MVR Sastry, EAS Sarma, and several other personalities, Satyanarayana announced his commitment towards protecting the environment, safeguarding human rights and defending the Constitution of India.

Following the recent demise of his wife Nagamani Bolisetty, Satyanarayana said that he decided to work for environmental and constitutional causes with renewed commitment. Expressing collective support for Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, Satyanarayana reiterated that Pawan Kalyan is one of the few political leaders genuinely committed to environmental conservation, eradication of corruption and protection of Sanatana Dharma. “However, even as the world recognises the urgency of environmental protection, Pollution Control Boards at the state, national, and global levels are failing to act with seriousness this crisis demands,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Waterman Rajendra Singh recalled the services rendered by late Nagamani Bolisetty. “Nagamani had supported her husband Satyanarayana in his environmental initiatives by participating in various programmes and workshops not only in India but also in America, Sweden, Dubai, and other countries,” he said.

Further, he said that Nagamani lost her life to a disease aggravated by pollution and it weakened her ability to fight the illness. Dr Rajendra Singh urged Pawan Kalyan to raise his voice strongly against pollution. Retired Judge of the Supreme Court Justice V Gopala Gowda said, “Article 48A of the Constitution of India directs the state to protect and improve the environment and safeguard forests and wildlife.

Since governments, authorities, and Pollution Control Boards have repeatedly failed in their duties, it becomes the responsibility of citizens, especially the youth of Andhra Pradesh and India, to come forward to protect the environment and constitutional rights,” he exhorted. He expressed concern over untreated effluents getting into the sea.