Collector assures support to rain-hit farmers

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the district administration is fully prepared to face impact of Cyclone Michaung and control rooms have been set up and the situation is being reviewed across the district.

The details of the standing crops after harvesting should be reported to the control room, she said. Collector advised farmers not to start harvest until the rains subside. She said that trucks and gunny bags have been made available for the transportation of harvested grain. Orders have been issued to keep rice mills in the district open 24 hours a day.

Interacting with farmers in Muramanda village of Kadiam mandal, collector assured them that there is no need for farmers to worry and the government will support them. The district administration was alerted as soon as the meteorological department warned about the storm. She said that instructions have been given to the Agricultural and Civil Supplies Corporation officials to move the harvested grain to safe areas without getting wet. Measures are being taken so that the grains of farmers can be supplied to the mills.