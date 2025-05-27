Collector exhorts several industriesto abide by safety standards

Anakapalli: District Collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed officials to take necessary steps for the establishment of new industries in the district.

Speaking at a district-level meeting of the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector mentioned that since the last meeting held in April, 299 applications were received for seeking permission to set up industries from various departments. Of them, 239 applications have been approved, she added.The District Collector directed the officials concerned to approve the pending applications following strict timelines.

The DIEPC committee approved Rs.1.72 crore as government subsidy to 21 industries, the Collector informed.

Further, Vijaya Krishnan conducted a review on inspections made in hazardous and harmful industries across the district. She stated that since October 1, 2024, a total of 196 industries were present in the district. Of them, 176 have been inspected.

She said that suggestions were given to the respective industry management to improve safety protocols. Vijaya Krishnan took stock of the newly sanctioned land by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

She said that the district DIEPC committee meeting will be held every month. During the meeting, the officers explained measures taken on the issues discussed in the previous meeting to the Collector.

District Industries Department General Manager V. Adi Seshu, APIIC DGM. Raja Sekhar, AP Pollution Control Board EE Mukunda Rao, Registrar Manmadha Rao, District Fire Department Officer R. Venkata Ramana, transport department officer Manohar and other district officials were present.