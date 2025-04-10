Live
Collector felicitates NGOs Assn leaders
Asks them to focus on taking the welfare schemes to the doorsteps of common people
Vijayawada: Employee splay a key role in development of the district and in successful implementation of welfare schemes, observed NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha
When newly-elected NGOs association district executive body members met the District Collector at his office on Wednesday, he felicitated them and appealed to employees to focus on taking the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the common man. He said employees should work with commitment for the development of the district in all sectors.
Newly-elected NGOs district president D Satyanarayana Reddy, vice-president VV Prasad, secretary P Ramesh, executive members B Satishkumar, D Viswanath, G Ramakrishna, BV Ramana, V Nagarjuna, association city unit leaders K Sivaleela, CVR Prasad, SK Nazeeruddin, M Srinivasa Rao, Kasim Saheb, Rambabu, Vijayasri, G Varaprasad, T Vidyasagar and Kesara Ganesh were present.