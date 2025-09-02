Live
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
- Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
- Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of key GST meet
- US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff
- UP cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 mins after Meta alert
- TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas
- CM Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh extend birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan
Collector felicitates student quiz winner
Launches HIV/AIDS awareness campaign
Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, congratulated D Gousia, a student of Tadipatri Government Junior College, for securing first prize in the State-level quiz competition on HIV/AIDS awareness held in Vijayawada on August 26.
The event was organised by the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society to promote awareness among students.
The felicitation took place at the Revenue Bhavan after the Public Grievance Redressal Programme.
The Collector extended his best wishes to the student for the upcoming national-level quiz competition in Mumbai and encouraged her to bring further laurels to the district.
Following the event, Dr Vinod Kumar launched a special HIV/AIDS awareness booklet prepared by the APSACS Project Director.
Emphasizing the importance of grassroots awareness, the Collector instructed the health department to implement extensive awareness drives across the district.
He announced a two-month awareness campaign across 200 villages, 400 schools, and 86 colleges, aiming to educate the public particularly the youth on HIV/AIDS prevention.
He urged officials to ensure the message reaches every corner of society in an easily understandable manner. The programme was attended by Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO Malola, DM&HO Dr EB Devi, District AIDS Control Officer Dr. Anupama James, RIO Venkata Ramana Naik, APSACS Cluster Program Manager Venkata Ratnam, and college officials from Tadipatri.
This initiative highlights the district administration’s commitment to both youth empowerment and public health awareness.