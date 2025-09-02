Collector felicitates student quiz winner

Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, congratulated D Gousia, a student of Tadipatri Government Junior College, for securing first prize in the State-level quiz competition on HIV/AIDS awareness held in Vijayawada on August 26.

The event was organised by the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society to promote awareness among students.

The felicitation took place at the Revenue Bhavan after the Public Grievance Redressal Programme.

The Collector extended his best wishes to the student for the upcoming national-level quiz competition in Mumbai and encouraged her to bring further laurels to the district.

Following the event, Dr Vinod Kumar launched a special HIV/AIDS awareness booklet prepared by the APSACS Project Director.

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots awareness, the Collector instructed the health department to implement extensive awareness drives across the district.

He announced a two-month awareness campaign across 200 villages, 400 schools, and 86 colleges, aiming to educate the public particularly the youth on HIV/AIDS prevention.

He urged officials to ensure the message reaches every corner of society in an easily understandable manner. The programme was attended by Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO Malola, DM&HO Dr EB Devi, District AIDS Control Officer Dr. Anupama James, RIO Venkata Ramana Naik, APSACS Cluster Program Manager Venkata Ratnam, and college officials from Tadipatri.

This initiative highlights the district administration’s commitment to both youth empowerment and public health awareness.