Collector felicitates Veda Pundits, Archakas

On the occasion of Sobhakruth Ugadi, District Collector M Harinarayanan felicitated Archakas and Veda Pundits at his camp office on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said the State government has issued directions to felicitate senior temple Archakas and Veda Pundits on the auspicious occasion of the Telugu New Year 'Ugadi.'





Instructions were given to Assistant Commissioner, Endowments, for selecting the Archakas and Pundits for felicitation, he said. It has been a tradition to felicitate prominent persons during Ugadi, he pointed out. The Collector felicitated Srinivasa Gurukul, B Venugopal and P Srinivasa Sharma on the occasion and presented a cash award of Rs 10,116 to each of them. They were also presented silk clothes. J Ekambaram, assistant Commissioner of Endowments and others were present.



