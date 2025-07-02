Collector felicitates winners of Yoga Andhra competitions

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha on Tuesday felicitated 19 students who emerged victorious in the district-level YogAndhra competitions, at his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life and encouraged students to make it a regular practice.

He announced the establishment of a dedicated yoga center for students and directed the concerned officials to initiate the process.

The Collector appreciated the impressive performances showcased by children during the month-long Yog Andhra events. He lauded the students for their outstanding participation in various competitions at the district level, which led to their selection and commendable performance at the state-level contests held in Vijayawada.

He expressed hope that the same spirit would help them achieve even more accolades in the future. As part of the event, national-level Yoga Bhushan awardees and yoga instructors Avinash Shetty and Dr S Mumtaz Begum from Kurnool were also felicitated by the Collector under the guidance of Setkur CEO Dr Venu Gopal and ZP CEO Naser Reddy.

The programme saw participation from several key dignitaries including State Yoga Association Secretary Avinash Shetty, Dr Prasad, Muni Swamy, and District Yoga Association member Ganesh.