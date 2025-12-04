Collector fumes at Gorantla Anganwadi centre’s functioning

Kurnool: Collector Dr A Siri has expressed serious concern over the functioning of the Anganwadi Centre in Gorantla village, Kodumur mandal.

The Collector instructed ICDS Project Director Vijaya to remove Anganwadi teacher Fatima from her duties for failing to perform her responsibilities effectively.

On Wednesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Gorantla Anganwadi Centre, reviewing take-home rations provided to pregnant women, milk and eggs distributed to children, and related registers. Dr Siri expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness of the centre and discrepancies in stock registers. While the registers indicated 1,309 eggs in stock, a physical count revealed 1,584 eggs, raising questions about why the eggs received in the last two weeks were not fully distributed to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Collector also observed that attendance registers were improperly maintained, showing 100% attendance despite several children being absent.

Preschool kits were left unused, and children were unable to recite basic alphabets, indicating that lessons were not being effectively imparted.

She further questioned the Anganwadi teacher about the lack of record-keeping for children’s height, weight, and other health parameters, expressing dissatisfaction over her overall performance.

She directed that the Anganwadi teacher be removed from duty and ordered notices to be issued to supervisors for failing to verify the centre’s functioning.

Tehsildars and MPDOs were instructed to regularly inspect Anganwadi centres, government schools, and health facilities. ICDS Project Director Vijaya, Tehsildar Nagaraju, CDPO Varlakshmi, supervisors, and MPDOs were present during the inspection.