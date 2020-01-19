Top
Collector Gandham Chandrudu inspects civic works in Anantapur

Collector Gandham Chandrudu inspects civic works in AnantapurDistrict Collector Gandham Chandrudu, interacting with a sanitary worker during his inspection of wards in Anantapur on Saturday
Anantapur: Distinct Collector Gandham Chandrudu who is also the special officer for the Municipal Corporation said that development of 26 parks and beautification works all worth Rs.50 crore are under implementation.

The Collector accompanied by municipal officials went around the city to oversee works under execution. He inspected the road works in Prakash Road, 4th Road, RTC Bus Stand road and Gooty Road. The municipal authorities stated that road works are in progress in 18.47 km length which were taken up at a cost of Rs.28.89 crore.

Also Rs.193 crores works were taken up for drainage amenities. In addition, development works of 26 parks at a cost of Rs.7 crore were under progress. The collector also interacted with sanitary workers.

