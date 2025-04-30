  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Collector inspectes CM’s visit arrangements

Highlights

Collector O Anand on Tuesday along with superientendent of police G Krishnakanth has inspected the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s one day tour in Atmakuru town scheduled for 1st May 2025.

Nellore: Collector O Anand on Tuesday along with superientendent of police G Krishnakanth has inspected the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s one day tour in Atmakuru town scheduled for 1st May 2025.

He inspected the ongoing construction of Helipad at BC Gurukula Patasala, and Pylon related to inauguration of MSME Park and party functionaries meeting proposed to organised at Naram pet area in the town.

The duo was also inspected the Girujan Coloney at Nellore Palem where the chiefminister will perasonally distributes the NTR Barosa Pensions to the beneficiaries.

Speaking the occassion collector said that the chiefminister proposed to interact with the house construction workers at Kalyanamandapam under construction at Nellore Palem.

Collector said that the administration has deployed officers each one at every area where chiefminister proposed to participate in the events.

Superientendent of Police G. Krishnakanth has directed the officials to ensure making tight security arrangements for conduction of chiefminister’s program.

Atmakur RDO Pavani, Municipal Commissioner Ganga Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Zonal Manager Maruthi Prasad, District Industries General Mansger Maruthi Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) SE Vijayan and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick