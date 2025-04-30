Collector inspectes CM’s visit arrangements

Nellore: Collector O Anand on Tuesday along with superientendent of police G Krishnakanth has inspected the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s one day tour in Atmakuru town scheduled for 1st May 2025.

He inspected the ongoing construction of Helipad at BC Gurukula Patasala, and Pylon related to inauguration of MSME Park and party functionaries meeting proposed to organised at Naram pet area in the town.

The duo was also inspected the Girujan Coloney at Nellore Palem where the chiefminister will perasonally distributes the NTR Barosa Pensions to the beneficiaries.

Speaking the occassion collector said that the chiefminister proposed to interact with the house construction workers at Kalyanamandapam under construction at Nellore Palem.

Collector said that the administration has deployed officers each one at every area where chiefminister proposed to participate in the events.

Superientendent of Police G. Krishnakanth has directed the officials to ensure making tight security arrangements for conduction of chiefminister’s program.

Atmakur RDO Pavani, Municipal Commissioner Ganga Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Zonal Manager Maruthi Prasad, District Industries General Mansger Maruthi Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) SE Vijayan and others were present.