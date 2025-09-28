Collector inspects EVM godown in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Saturday inspected the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) godown set up at the old RDO office premises in Anantapur town.

In the presence of political representatives and officials, the Collector verified the seals on the godown doors, opened them, and examined the storage rooms where EVMs, VVPATs, and other election materials are kept.

After inspection, the doors were resealed and the Collector signed the godown inspection register. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Anand instructed staff stationed at the godown to remain vigilant at all times. He directed them to maintain cleanliness inside the storage rooms and in the surrounding premises, and to ensure that no unauthorized person is allowed entry.

He reminded that, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India and the state government, such inspections must be conducted once every quarter.

The Collector also stressed the importance of uninterrupted power supply, prevention of rainwater stagnation during the monsoon season, and proper upkeep of the facility to safeguard the machines. Political party representatives from TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, INC, and CPI were present during the inspection, along with Anantapur RDO Keshava Naidu, Election Deputy Tahsildar Kanakaraju, Collectorate Superintendent of Coordination Yogeshwari Devi, and Revenue Inspector Teja.

Collector Anand reiterated that security personnel must strictly follow instructions to protect election equipment and maintain transparency in line with the Election Commission’s protocols.