Collector inspects Inter exam centre

Guntur: Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya inspected the conduct of second-year Intermediate examinations on Tuesday at the Government Women’s Junior College in Guntur city. She observed the manner in which students were writing their examinations and reviewed the arrangements made at the examination centre, including the provision of drinking water and medical camps.

She enquired about uninterrupted power supply during the examinations and transportation facilities to ensure students reach the centres on time. She reviewed the implementation of Section 144 at examination centres and the closure of nearby Xerox shops during exam hours.

She instructed officials to keep a close watch on those spreading unnecessary rumours during the examination period. She stated that surveillance is being maintained on social media platforms and inspected the control room set up for monitoring the examinations.

BIE RIO G Sunitha stated that the regular Intermediate examinations will continue until March 24. The exams are being conducted daily from 9 am to 12 noon. She informed that the examinations are being heldat 87 centres across the district, with a total of 68,898 students appearing.